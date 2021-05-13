Michael Watson Delta College student originally enlisted into the military in December 2019 but was ineligible. He was able to enlist into the army in February 2020. The original plan was to leave for his basic training in March 2020, but this was made impossible because this was when lockdowns and stay at home orders were first being implemented due to COVID-19.

During March everyone was scrambling to figure out how their jobs were going to be impacted, how children would continue to receive their education, and digesting the daily updates as they came in.

Watson was finally able to make his way to basic training in May 2020 after a two month delay. There he was for the most part cut off from the rest of the world Watson described the world he returned to as “a completely different world,” from before.

During the six months he was gone he was able to do his job which consisted of 3 months of basic training and 3 months of specialized job training.

“As a CBRN specialist we have to be able to react to and defend the nation against WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction) threats and hazardous threats. Which is where the CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) comes in. Basically I need to know how to respond to disasters, threats, and how to treat those affected.”

He also recalls during his six months away almost being called up multiple times for various reasons by the governor for things like “civil disturbance or disaster relief.”

Upon his return home in October he was able to adjust starting by getting a job at Target and becoming a part time Delta College student. As he continues to attend online school like most college students he left in January 2021 for his Covid Mission where he is currently working from Long Beach.

He is currently in Long Beach focused on the COVID mission, but is also attending his monthly drills. “I take refresher courses each year, like at this past month’s drill I took a Hazmat refresher. Also depending on the month/drill we will simulate a scenario or walkthrough one to familiarize with it,” said Watson.