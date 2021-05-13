The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected many industries. Be it the film industry, the hospitality industry, the education industry, and so on. So many were altered by the pandemic. One of the biggest victims was grocery stores.

At the start of the pandemic in San Joaquin County, countless grocery stores were raided by shoppers petrified of a tissue roll shortage (remember that?). Unlike many other stores that had to close down during the initial lockdown, grocery stores were seen as an essential business. Due to this, the employees in these stores (if they didn’t already quit) had to adapt to the changes at work.

Courtesy clerk Matthew Tolentino had to say a lot about adapting to the pandemic environment.

“The difficulty with a lot of us [employees] working at Marina Marketplace was the stress of dealing with customers who didn’t abide by the safety guidelines”, said Tolentino. Many customers would come into the store without any regard to the Covid safety guidelines, creating an uneasy environment for employees. Other initial difficulties the employees faced were stock shortages and the shift in work hours. “I usually work late so it wasn’t a big deal for me, but a lot of people [employees] had to adapt to awkward work hours,” said Tolentino.

Tolentino explained that Marina Marketplace is a small family-owned grocery store, which is why it’s pivotal that everyone on the staff pulls their own weight. “In some ways, it’s even more pressure than what the employees at big box stores face, such as Target and Wal-Mart” as the workspace is so much bigger. In a small grocery time, you find yourself multitasking often”, said Tolentino.

Tolentino continues to provide Marina Marketplace customers with service to this day.