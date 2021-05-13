Gabriel Serafini is the owner of Serafini Studios web design business and he’s seen a positive impact on his business from COVID-19 due to the nature of his business.

Serafini Studios was established in 1996 and since then has established a broad series of working relationships with many business clients, many of whom are non-profit. As a result, those clients were impacted and went through pull backs of people being “careful and cautious about spending.”

Serafini explained that his company was able to meet the needs of their clients since they were scrambling trying to create an online presence. This allowed his business to strengthen the previously established relationships with clients.

In order to support clients where it counts Serafini Studios has brought several new websites online, performed major redesigns on existing sites, and have just been there for overall maintenance.

Serafini said “one of the most important things of his company is for them to be able to juggle all of his clients’ needs and help them accomplish their goals, so they can be a partner they can rely on.”

In order to help keep clients in business Serafini said his business helped some clients shape their digital strategy and growth or give them a more capable set of hands to help them do something and add their expertise. Serafini said during this pandemic digital communication has become far more urgent to be a master of in business and he has seen many who have embraced it

Serafini said the silver lining of the pandemic is that digital communication has grown in their clients’ internal eyes and as a result Serafini studios has become something of an active member of their clients’ team.

Additionally, Serafini said the pandemic has become a force for change and has made room for new ideas to blossom and grow across various businesses. Serafini explained that “while there have been many horrible experiences during these times, there have also been new opportunities people previously didn’t have or that weren’t even available at all.”

Gabriel said that he often found himself staying up late most nights in a work mode and at the same time he has maintained a balanced family life. In his opinion Serafini believes “it is better than failing to deliver on things you’ve committed too.”