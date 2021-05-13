Wedding Flowers Love a small flower shop business owned by Brenda Gomez.

This business started around seven years ago as a simple gesture. Gomez liked to do floral arrangements for her friends and family. She would feel bad for those who could not afford flowers for their big day.

Through her motivation of love for her family and friends, Gomez started to create flower arrangements and centerpieces to make wedding days much more special and beautiful. She continued her journey into this new path of flowers and weddings by starting with videos on how to take care of flowers and asking her best friend, who is a florist, questions. She pursued learning about different types of flowers and the possibilities of what could be done with flowers.

It was not love at first sight, slowly she learned to love her greenery the same way she loves the people she works for.

“Every wedding is personal, giving a good design very completely from the heart,” Gomez said. All the pieces she created embodied her creativity and her client’s imagination.

Like everyone else, the pandemic affected her.

As a stay-at-home mom, the safety of Gomez’s two young girls came first. There was a time of nothing but worry and concern for her husband as he had to go out for work. The thought of either of them getting COVID-19 often crossed her mind because her girls are not old enough to take care of themselves. All of it was too much of a risk.

Taking a break from the business, allowed Gomez to become closer with her family and be there for them physically, emotionally and mentally. She continued to take precautions and make sure everything was clean.

Being a florist brings her much joy, but there’s also stress.

“Being a florist can be stressful because boxes can be delayed. You have to make sure everything is okay, sometimes boxes are broken,” she said.

A lot of her shipments would come from Mexico, which had to stop due to other circumstances. She had to start looking for other sources in order to fulfill her orders and make her arrangements.

After her business break, she came back in June 2020 for a small wedding. Which led to other small weddings.

“2020 was the most weddings I’ve ever done,” she said.

Gomez was incredibly happy to see those she provided for were also happy and ready for their big day.