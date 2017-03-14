Delta history connected to Pacific

San Joaquin Delta College’s original name Stockton Junior College that was from in 1935.

Let’s go back into the 1900s where it all began.

“I think that San Joaquin Delta College was from back in the days where there were little resources and there wasn’t much of space for enough money to build a place for students,” said Martin Martinez a student in San Joaquin Delta college.

College of Pacific’s coordinating committee recommended a formation of a lower-division program to admit high school students not fully qualified for regular Pacific admission. It was also for Pacific students who failed to maintain satisfactory performance, according to “A Colorful History 1” in Delta College website.

The program was put in motion as courses were listed in the Pacific catalog, students began to enroll in Junior College, and so the years of college began.

Later on Pacific handed over its program over to the Stockton Board of Education, where Pacific officials were paying $30,000 a year for students to attend a public junior college. This brought a partnership of the Board of Education and College of Pacific.

Faced with expanding enrollment and a limited revenue base due to the low property valuations in Stockton, its governing board was hard-pressed to satisfy all of the needs of the district, according to in the article “History” on Stockton-based Wright Realtors, wrightrealtors.com.

Space was rented from College of the Pacific which Junior College was formed in 1936.

The education program needed a way to expand the area and as new president emerges, the Junior College took different approaches into their educational programs.

Stockton Junior College became Stockton College in 1948.

In 1949 when the school board placed eleventh and twelfth grade students on the Stockton College campus. High schools became junior high schools and K-8 elementary schools became K-6 schools. The district needed the space, according to the Wright Realtor article.

It was a separation of Stockton College from Stockton Unified by expanding into a wide area college district under its own governing board and an expanded revenue base.

Several years later San Joaquin Delta College was officially formed in 1963 and became the successor of Junior College.

“I think San Joaquin Delta College and University of Pacific share a close relationship, since they are close to each other,” said Anthony Epelstein, a student in San Joaquin Delta College.