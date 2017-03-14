Pieology serves up slices in Lincoln Center

Grabbing an affordable, delicious and time efficient meal is now easier.

Busy college students can now venture to Lincoln Center to get pizza or salads and still be back in time for classes before the Danner café’s line has gone down.

“I usually don’t get food between classes because I don’t want to be late or I won’t even have time to eat. Most places around Delta are usually packed since most students go out to eat at places close to Delta,” explained frustrated Delta student Eryn McWhorter.

The Lincoln Center eatery recently added “Pieology Pizzeria” to its center, which is only an eight minute drive from the Delta campus.

“Pieology got its name since it is the study of pizza,” explained Pieology manager, Olivia Pachuca, while rapidly catering to customers.

Pieology gives customers the opportunity to make pizza the old fashion way.

As customers enter the pizzeria they are hit with an aroma of crisped baked bread and freshly melted cheese that perfectly complements the tasteful pizza that awaits them.

When ordering and customizing pizzas customers have a wide variety of choices to select from.

They start out by deciding what kind of crust they want for their pizza: thin and crisp or white and whole wheat, then make their way to the signature sauces and cheese section which offers choices from plain mozzarella all the way to Gorgonzola.

After they are faced with the choices of great selections which include pineapples, black olives, grape tomatoes, fresh cilantro, as well as many other great toppings.

For meat lovers the meat variations begin with simple pepperoni or sausage and advance to meat flavors such as spicy all-natural chicken, all-natural bacon or Canadian bacon.

Pieology allows its buyers to top off their pizza with after bakes that include Pesto, BBQ, House Red and the famous Fiery Buffalo sauce.

In a short five- to 10-minute wait customers can pick between sitting outside in the spacious outdoor patio or remaining inside with a view of the open flame oven where pizzas are cooked.

What makes this pizzeria different from others is not only the fact that it caters to students budgets, but also that it is not a far distance from campuses such as Delta College and University of the Pacific.

“Pieology is fast and efficient in getting you food to you and the drive is not that far from campus. In between classes I am able to go to Pieology and still be back to class on time,” said Delta student Bryan Figueroa.

For approximately $10 college students can now explore Pielogy not just to learn the study of pizza, but to find out what all the buzz is about regarding the tailor made pizza served at this pizzeria.

The restaurant is located at 6627 Pacific Avenue in Lincoln Center. Pieology Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.