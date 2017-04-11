Delta’s market serves community

Students, families and vendors alike have been flocking to the family-friendly Market at San Joaquin Delta College for more than 30 years.

The Market at Delta is a place where people can browse an almost endless supply of new and used merchandise for reasonable prices. It’s no surprise the vendors of The Market at Delta have developed many new and regular customers in its time operating.

“We always try to make sure we find things that people tell us they are looking for, that’s how they keep coming back and they know us,” said Dianna Randall, antique stand operator.

Customers can find anything from fresh produce, sports memorabilia, used tools, clothing, artwork, to authentic food.

“If I am looking for something particular, I know that I can get a good deal here versus buying it brand new from the store,” said Victor Naranjo, a fruit stand customer at the Delta Market.

The Market at Delta’s location is convenient and accessible to vendors and customers from all over the Valley, as demonstrated by the numerous entrances on the North, West, East and South sides of the parking lot.

“There are a lot of vendors that come out here early so it helps to have all the ways to get in … We come in early to set up the stands, put up tables, and put our produce and equipment on the tables,” said Joseph Alavarez, produce stand vendor.

The Market at Delta differentiates from other flea markets in Stockton because San Joaquin Delta College’s Campus Police has a very strong presence helping put a lot of families at ease because it’s a safe place to bring children to on the weekends.

“We don’t worry about people doing bad things or stealing over here because nothing bad ever happens, this is a very family friendly place and we are a very compassionate people,” said Eddie Jaramillo, fruit stand vendor.

Most of the vendors are Stockton locals who genuinely take pride in helping the community.

“If we see somebody that needs help, like an elderly person, and they are just looking at the fruits, sometimes we will just let them have it. If we just give it to them they will try it and see how good our fruits are and they will come back to buy something next time,” said Jaramillo.

People can find things at the Market at Delta they otherwise wouldn’t find at a department store.

Randall and her friend Mike Espinoza hand make Native American jewelry and sell antiques at their stand.

“I usually go out and find collective stuff and sell it here, the Native American jewelry is all hand made by Mike…we get Delta College students that get their Native American jewelry from us,” said Randall.

Some vendors are new to The Market, whereas some have been selling at Delta for decades.

Dave Myer has had his own stand for more than 14 years.

“It’s like playing a guitar, you gotta watch what people are more interested in, so you gotta change merchandise every week,” said Dave Myer, sports memorabilia stand operator.

In the years Myers and other vendors have been at The Market, they have developed a strong sense of friendship with the community.

“I enjoy the fact that all the people that come up to see me, all the people I’ve known for years, the place to come is right here!” said Myer.

The Market is open every weekend from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Delta’s Budd parking lot with free admission and parking.