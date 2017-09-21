Resilience is the new black

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg speaks at the Advancing Women’s Leadership conference at Pacific

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 University of the Pacific hosted its third annual Advancing Women’s Leadership Forum at the Alex G. Spanos Center.

Created in 2013 by a group of female local leaders, the forum is aimed at bringing a variety of influential people from all parts of the country especially local, to inspire and motivate young people, especially young women, to be their and make a lasting impact on communities along the way.

This year there three powerful women took the stage, the keynote being Facebook Chief Operations Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Jade Simmons, concert pianist, author and speaker shared her confident and electrifying spirit with the crowd as soon as she hit the stage.

She shared her experience growing up with only one desire, becoming a concert pianist.

Although she was challenged growing up, starting piano late, being a young black women in an environment people questioned her being in, she prevailed.

“Believe there are no accidental parts in your design,” said Simmons.

As she played classical piano for the crowd she made beats with her left hand and rapped to top it off.

Simmons revealed to the crowd she learned how to create beats as she played in a month’s time to perform in South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.

Known as the classical music’s “No 1 Maverick” Simmons put emphasis on bringing your entire self to the table when it comes to anything that you do in life especially the bigger goals you have.

Like her Janet Lamkin, president of Bank of America of California also share similar views.

Lamkin grew up in San Joaquin County and shares that she found out soon after college that it was just the beginning of her “creating [her] own future.”

Lamkin discussed how she maneuvered a life of risks.

She traveled out of the country when she was in high school and was marked by her experience in Mexico and came back with a new perspective that there is much more out there than just Stockton.

After college, she didn’t land her dream job, but worked a minimum-wage restaurant job that she learned a lot from. Eventually she ended up working on Capitol Hill, her dream job.

She then took the risk and left her secure job and went to Australia to continue her education.

“Sometimes well throughout risks can get you further,” said Lamkin.

Sandberg spoke on taking risks and building resilience through tough obstacle in life.

Sandberg, Harvard Business School graduate, has served as COO for Facebook since 2008.

Once a Times Magazine, Time 100 most influential people in 2012.

Sandberg is co-author of a new book, Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy, released April 2017.

Pacific President Pamela A. Eibeck conducted an interview style presentation with Sandberg to ask her more on her work at Facebook, her book and what the audience can learn from her experiences.

Sandberg spoke to young women but everyone he spoke on gender inequality in school and the work force.

“We need to recognize there is a bias in all of us, in organizations, we need to be the change,” said Sandberg.

Eibeck asked: “What advice would you give your younger college self?”

“That it’s going to be ok…I think we put too much pressure on younger people,” said Sandberg.

“Give yourself a place to be ambitious.”

Sandberg elaborated on her “Lean In” communities that help people build connections to stay motivated and continue to build networks.

“That’s what we’re doing at Facebook, our mission is to connect the world,” said Sandberg.

Sacramento News Anchor KCRA Anchor, Edie Lambert, closed the forum with inspiring words.

“You are the next leaders,” said Lambert.