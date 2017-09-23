On Sept. 15 Delta College hosted Dia de la Independencia a Ballet Folklorico de Frank Zapata production, with guest singer Adan Zuniga and special guest, Grupo Folklorico Calli.

The show ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and showcased dances from Baja California and Sinaloa.

Rocio Alvarez Lopez said he enjoyed the show. “I think it’s really nice that they have these types of shows cause it’s a way for us to celebrate what is Dia de la Independencia in our country and it something that make us very proud,” said Lopez.

Lopez also attended to see her daughter take part in the performance.

Adalia Janell Lopez said much time was spent prepping for the production.

“It took us about six months, it was a lot of work we had a lot of mistakes and it took a long time but it was worth the wait to show how much we’ve grown,” said the younger Lopez.

Ballet Folklorico de Frank Zapata is an organization that helps young people ages 8 to 21 learn about culture and the different regions of Mexico.

Participants also learn about the type of clothing and music.

“It motivates them to stay out of the streets and it is a non-profit organization,” said Sandra Gonzalez.

Ballet Folklorico de Frank Zapata’s next production at Delta will be their Day of the Dead performance on Oct. 29 at Atherton Auditorium.