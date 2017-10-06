Women’s volleyball has been going strong this season with head coach Molly Mordaunt leading her team with 12 wins and two loses.

During the Sept. 27 home game, the team dominated Diablo Valley College for nearly all three sets.

The game announcer seemed ecstatic with the play by exclaiming during every point scored the player’s name goes for the kill.

Mordaunt said during an interview after the game she “thought that the girls played very efficient volleyball and that they did a good job passing and taking care of the ball on our side of the net.”

The 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 scores show there is nothing but wins for Delta.

“As a whole it’s a really great group of kids. Statistically there the few that stand out. Amilya Thompson is leading in the state for kills and kills per set, but as a whole they are a great group that work really well together,” said Mordaunt.

Thompson is now the sixth in the state for kills and fifth for kills per set. She is also fourth for points per set and fifth for points.

Mordaunt can pinpoint the team’s success.

“It’s good team chemistry. I think that the girls play really well together. Yes, the talent is there as well, so it makes for a very fun team to be part of and a fun team to coach,” she said.

Mordaunt understands her team and she also understand what they want.

“Our biggest goal is to win the conference and we are now undefeated in conference play. We are going to keep coming in the gym and working hard and getting better every day,” she said.

The team’s next game is today at 6:30 p.m. against Modesto Junior College.