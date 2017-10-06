Women’s soccer starts season with multiple wins, ties

Delta College’s women’s soccer team has started out its season with a record of 4-0-3.

These results could be attributed to Head Coach Adrienne Sorenson and her dedicated team of athletes.

As accomplishing as this is, Sorenson had different thoughts after her team’s first conference game end with a tying score 0-0.

“I hope we can learn a lesson and move forward without losing a game, and so far we have been able to do that and I’m hoping we can continue to do that. So far we have two ties and four wins. I’m hoping we can continue to gut out results but I felt like we could have if we approached the game just a little more ready to play,” said Sorenson after the conference game.

Some of the prime players that stood out to Sorenson are No. 4 Erica Dias and No. 10 Iris Cruz.

Both perform well during games and contributed during the conference game.

Even with a tie the players suffered some painful scrapes and bruises during play.

“We had about four injures and we usually have none too maybe one a game,” said Amanda Leal the goalie for the game. “We don’t know yet if they’re (the injuries) serious, but we should know once they get back from the trainer.”

A player that Leal noticed during the game was No. 3 Alyssa Martinez.

“She gave it her all this game and left nothing behind her. It was really an impact on our back defense,” said Martinez.

Dustin Brakebill, the public address announcer to almost all of Delta’s home soccer games, said that, “No. 11 Daisy Contreras and No. 5 Sammie Rascon are both the top players this game.”

As an overview of the team season so far they have not lost a game and according to Sorenson, “we just have to prepare ourselves mentally and physically” and then should keep it that way.

The team’s next game is Sept. 22 and the Mustangs will play against Modesto Jr. College in Modesto.