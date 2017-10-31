Mustangs lose against Fresno

Following a 1-0 win against West Hills, the Delta Mustangs Men’s soccer team fell to Fresno City College 2-1 on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Delta College.

Both teams fought hard in a physical match.

The Mustangs struck first but couldn’t hold off Fresno from scoring two goals in a row.

“We just have to keep our head up, in games that are physical like these ones we always have each other’s back, that is key,” said midfielder Omar Alcantar. “We have to be a little more organized and have better decision making.”The Mustangs’s had a tough break in the first half when a goal appeared to be on the line, but wasn’t called a goal, players on both sides received yellow cards. Fresno capitalized on the game flow with two goals from No. 5 Armando Gonzalez and No. 2 Andres Castrajon at the hour mark and then seven minutes after in the match.

The Mustangs midfielder No. 1 Hector Romero scored the team’s only goal 29 minutes in.“We just have to keep our focus and stay calm during these type of games,” Mustangs wing No. 11 Javier Gamez said. “It was a well-fought game against one of the top teams in the state. The game could have went either way. We will just have to move on from this loss and win the next few games and hopefully, see them in playoffs for another great game.”

Despite losing the Mustangs men’s still sit above .500 on record at 9-4-2 in the Big 8 Conference.The Mustang’s Men’s soccer team will look to get back in the win column next game when they go against Folsom Lake College at Delta College’s soccer complex at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct 27.