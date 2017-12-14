Rewards offered for information on baseball player’s death

Delta College hosted a news conference to announced multiple rewards for information in the homicide of former baseball player and student Calvin Riley on Dec 14. 2017 at Nick Cecchetti field.

The rewards total $110,000.

Riley was victim of a fatal shooting on Aug. 6, 2016 at Aquatic Park in San Francisco.

The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. while Riley’s was walking through the Aquatic Park playing the popular mobile game Pokémon GO. His death remains unsolved.

Riley, 20, was a sophomore at Delta.

“Calvin wasn’t your ordinary kid everyone loved him, he could relate to anyone from anywhere, on the baseball filed he was a coach dream a selfless player that would do anything for his team,” said Delta Mustangs Coach Reed Peters.

United States Park Police Captain Jerry Marshall said the force is seeking two vehicles that are of interest: a 2006-2009 dark Audi A3 wagon and a 2013 white 4-door Hyundai Sonata. USPP holds jurisdiction of the Aquatic Park, which is near the popular Fisherman’s Wharf and Ghirardelli Square.

The City of San Francisco is offering $50,000 from the parks department. Riley’s family is offering another $50,000.

“We need help. It’s been a nightmare, it’s torn our family apart,” said Sean Riley, father of Calvin. “We need a lot of help. we need this person brought to justice I can’t say that enough.”

Additionally, Marshall announced the United states park police is offering $10,000 to anyone with any information that “that leads to an arrest and conviction.”

Information about the crime can be reported to the United States Park Police Tip Line at (415) 561-5150 or to Park Police Communications at (415) 561-5508.