Close enough to touch, not enough to burn

Recreational marijuana was legalized in California on Jan. 1.

Laws are still being fleshed out and cities are deciding on what to do with recreational or medicinal marijuana.

Cities like Lodi don’t have medicinal or recreational dispensaries operating in the city limits.

Stockton only allows medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the city.

Port City Alternative, located on 1550 W Fremont St. in downtown Stockton is one of those medical dispensaries.

“Technically, there’s kind of a combination of two things,” said David Mallick. “There’s medical cannabis, which has been around for years and has been even legal in certain markets like this one; where a city actually sets up, gives you a permit and you can sell to patients who come in that have a doctor’s recommendation.”

Once the patient’s recommendation is verified, they can purchase from the dispensary. However, patients still must bring a valid California ID each time to a dispensary before going inside and purchasing products.