‘Baltimore’ experience goes to Sacramento

Delta College’s production of “Baltimore” is getting a revival as it moves to the Intrepid Theatre Lab in Sacramento.

“Baltimore” takes place on a college campus in New England as a racially-charged incident occurs on the campus. The main character Shelby is a resident advisor on campus. This incident happens to some of her first-year students. As the resident assistant, she has to decide how to deal with it.

“Shelby grew up in a household as an only child so it tracks she doesn’t want to deal with the problem,” said Zemmoia Bryant, who is the lead actress playing the role of Shelby.

Greg Foro, a drama professor on campus, is the director of the play. Intrepid is an outside project for Foro. Intrepid received a grant from the city of Sacramento to put on a play involving race and identity in a currently gentrified neighborhood.

“When we receive this grant we were deciding what play we wanted to produce and I was kind of in the middle of this play here at Delta and it was really coming together in a spectacular way I thought … so it just made sense to produce this piece on race and identity… So it made sense to marry the two,” said Foro.

“Baltimore” ran March 8-11 at Delta.

“We sold out here. We only ran for one weekend so it just seemed like a logical next step too since we have this opportunity presented to ourselves to continue it going. We will be running for two weeks in Sacramento,” said Foro.

Mike Sicari, stage manager for the play said there are new hurdles the actors will have to go through.

“They (actors) have to only have two weeks to for rehearsal this time were as when they did at Delta they had 4- 6 weeks but because they’re revamping it they don’t need as much time,” said Sicari.

Tickets for the new showing are currently for sale at baltimore.brownpapertickets.com. The revamped play will run on June 7-9 at 8 p.m. and on June 14-16 at 8 p.m.