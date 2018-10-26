Ashley Apel with a match-high 14 kills for Delta in straight set win

San Joaquin Delta College women’s volleyball team won the match in straight sets (25-13, 25-17, 25-18) against Sacramento City on Sept. 17, 2018.

From the start of the match, the crowd shouted and cheered to support the Mustangs, making the team stay motivated.

Delta’s volleyball team started off winning the first set 25-13 against Sac City. By the second set, the game was intense, with the Panthers gaining on the Mustangs.

The Mustangs stayed motivated by the cheering crowd, and hearing the public address announcer Chris Kay say “POINT MUSTANGS!”

“This is a team sport they all have to be in the same energy level,” said supporting parent Helen Markham. “The whole team has to bring their game, they all have to rely on each other not just one person can carry the team. They all contribute.”

Throughout the game, the Mustangs encouraged one another with positive comments after a mistake was made to make sure they all kept their heads in the game and that they stayed focused.

As the game got more intense you could feel the energy of the crowd as the Mustangs were encouraged by the excitement of the cheers and the public address announcer saying, “Angelique stepping up for the kill…point MUSTANGS!”

“We played well as a team and because of it we finished in three, carried good energy throughout the team,” said Kelly Markham. “We give constant motivation to each other and constant reassurance.”

After many serves and kills the volleyball team finished the game strong leading to victory with a third-set score of 25-18.

Their final home game is on Friday Nov. 9 against Diablo Valley.