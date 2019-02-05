Mustangs open the season with a shutout win over the Vikings

With their season-opener on Saturday rained out the Delta softball team had their home opener on Tuesday afternoon become their season opener as well and it ended with the Mustangs celebrating a 6-0 win over the West Valley Vikings.

Following a scoreless top of the first inning by pitcher Delaney Pamplin, the Mustangs’ offense would make sure she would go back in the circle with a lead as Mikaela Ferreira would hit a leadoff double and two batters later scored on a double by Tawny Deerinck.

“We came out early right out of the gate and scored,” said Head Coach Jim Fisher who was hoping for a much better start to this season after losing the season opener and going 2-7 to start last year.

“That sure always makes everybody feel better especially the pitchers. Scoring early takes the pressure off. We encourage them to be aggressive.”

Holding on to a 1-0 lead into the third inning the Mustangs’ defense would make a big play to keep the lead intact as a two-out double by the Vikings saw a runner attempt to score all the way from first and a perfect relay throw from center fielder Shay Trent to shortstop Tawny Deerinck to catcher Janelle Rodriguez saw the Vikings’ runner thrown out at home to end the inning.

Janelle Rodriguez tags a runner out at home in the third inning. Photo by Paul Muyskens

“I have such a good defense behind me all around and it showed today,” said Delaney Pamplin about the play that kept her shutout intact.

Following the big play at the plate to end the top half of the inning the Mustangs would extend their lead to 4-0 as they scored a run on an error, wild pitch and a ground out.

Morgan Wheeler slides safely into home to score a run. Photo by Paul Muyskens

Mikaela Ferreira and Morgan Wheeler both finished with two hits for the Mustangs while Tawny Deerinck drove in a game-high two runs.

Pitching in and out of trouble Pamplin got more help from her defense in the fifth inning with an inning-ending double-play and then was able to strand the bases loaded in the seventh for the complete-game shutout.

Pamplin’s final line saw her go seven shutout innings while allowing seven hits, walking three and striking out three.

Delaney Pamplin throws a pitch during the season opener. Photo by Paul Muyskens

“She did a lot of growing,” said Fisher about his new sophomore right-hander. “Even today you could see her growing as a pitcher. It’s encouraging to see.”

“I think we are going to do really well,” said Pamplin about the upcoming season. “I am really excited and looking forward to what is going to come this season.”

They will now play their next six games on the road before returning home on Feb. 16 for a doubleheader against Feather River.