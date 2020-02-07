This February we’ll celebrate Black History Month, Valentine’s Day, and a Leap Year in the coming weeks. But the early part of the year also means one thing for lovers of seafood: Crab Feeds.

It’s the season of crab, shrimp, and other seafood galore during the first three months of the year.



A rundown of Stockton-based feeds from Eventbrite is 14 pages deep, with multiple events happening every weekend in February. Some of the feeds feature crab only, others include tri-tip, or spaghetti.

But what is the significance of these crab feeding frenzies that are up to $50 a person?

Nearly all are fundraisers for charitable organizations.

There’s multiple crab feeds happening during the month of February all with great causes: Foster Grandparents Program, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Kiwanis Club of Stockton, etc.

I guess it seems more convenient to go to these events instead of cooking everything yourself.

What’s come to the attention during the season of crabs though is the dangers of the ocean.

The kind of crabs that are used in crab feeds are Dungeness crabs and they’re being impacted by the acidification in the Pacific Ocean.

The Pacific Ocean is becoming more acidic and affecting coastal economies, the ones noticeably impacted right now are the crabs, oyster, clams and plankton.

The acid is causing crabs to not develop their shells properly which leaves them open for predators to attack.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) study, “we found dissolution impacts to the crab larvae that were not expected to occur until much later in this century.”

So while crab feed events are fun and delicious beware that they could be gone soon so now is the time to try them out.

List of upcoming crab feeds:

Feb. 8th Combat Veterans Of America Association Annual Crab Feed

Feb. 8th Kiwanis Club Of Stockton’s 25th Annual Crab Feed

Feb. 14th Norcal Rental Property 6th Annual “CRABULICIOUS” Crab Feed

Feb. 15th 2ND Annual Tony Noceti Group Inc. Crab Feed Benefitting St. Jude’s

Feb. 15th Foster Grandparent Program Annual Crab Feed

Feb. 15th St. George Parish School Crab Feed

Feb. 21st Edison Booster Club Crab Feed

Feb. 22nd Dressing Cinderella’s 1st Annual Crab Feed

For more info on pricing and time visit this link:

https://www.visitstockton.org/events/?range=1&categories=&date-from=&date-to=&keyword=crabbypants