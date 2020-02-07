Anthony Bernacchi, an adjunct public speaking professor died on Dec. 17, 2019. He was 50.

“Professor B was a great man. He ensured that all his students were not only heard, but validated. A funny man who I shared many jokes and conversations with. He gave me such great compliments talking about how amazing of a presenter, student, and human I am. He did so with all his students. I still use some of the tips he taught us. Def [sic] grateful to have been in his presence,” said former student David Morales, of Bernacchi.