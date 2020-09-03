Delta College officials temporarily closed campus due to the bad air quality as a result of many local fires during the first week of school for the Mustangs.

However, as air quality continued to improve and no longer poses a threat to students and faculty, campus reopened on Aug. 31, according to a Facebook post from San Joaquin Delta College’s official page.

Nothing changes for students who are taking online courses, as they will continue to work remotely.

This only applies to students with technical education courses or hands-on labs that were scheduled for in person prior to the campus closure. Students with questions can chat with a live agent at deltacollege.edu.

Despite the campus’s closure during the first week of school, Bookstore staff took action and began mailing books to students at no cost so that students could receive their textbooks as promptly as possible.

“The Bookstore continues to process online orders and have shipped out more than 1,700 textbooks,” according to a San Joaquin Delta College post on Facebook.

The Bookstore reopened with hours of 9 a.m to 2 p.m, Monday through Thursday, for students who need exchanges or returns.

Students who requested a laptop, Chromebook, or a skeleton are able to pick them up at the Mustang Room.

Face masks are required for entry.