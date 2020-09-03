Delta College will be hosting various online workshops to help students with financial aid and other college services this September.

On Sept. 8, a “Financial Aid 101” workshop will be held, focusing on the different types of financial aid, grants, scholarships. This workshop will give you an insight on different types of financial aid you could be eligible for, grants, loans, and more. To register, click here.

The financial aid department will also be holding an online workshop to assist students in completing the financial aid application. The online workshops will take place via Zoom, each Thursday at 1 to 2 p.m. To register, click here.

For those who need application assistance, there will also be holding a workshop about how to get help enrolling at Delta.

The enrollment workshop is Sept. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

To register for this worksop, click here. For more information on financial aid, click here.

For a list of upcoming workshops and other events, visit deltacollege.edu/events.