Delta College’s Equity-Minded Honors program gives students the opportunity to complete a special project, totaling 25 hours outside of original syllabus requirements, to receive an honors coursework notation on their transcript for the Spring 2021 semester. The honors option is a value add for students wishing to transfer to four-year universities and can be added to a CV or personal statement.

Information about the program, as well as a list of Delta College professors offering honors coursework, is available at deltacollege.edu/honors. Instructors not listed can still be asked to work with students on an honors project. The program is available every semester.

Email questions regarding the Equity-Minded Honors Program to Kristi Capra at kristi.capra@deltacollege.edu.