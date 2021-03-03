Movie theaters, like many other sectors in the workforce, were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything came to a halt, movie releases were postponed. Others were released on entertainment platforms and select theaters.

After the recent events of last year it continues to be important to continue to learn about Black history. That is why for the month of February a movie being highlighted is “Blindspotting,” which is a stand-out film.

It’s not exactly like every movie being recommended on a “for you” page. It is an incredible film focused on all-too-real experiences.

The film stars Collin (Daveed Diggs) as a Black man trying to get through the last three days of his probation unscaved. He finds himself questioning his future or if he will even have a future after witnessing a white cop shoot down an black suspect after chasing him down right in front of Collin’s truck.

Collin finds it hard to get a fresh start with his unpredictable violent friend at his side making it very difficult. Miles (Rafael Casal), who is white, struggles to find his place in Collin’s life not only there, but within their Oakland neighborhood.

In the final three days of Collin’s probation the two friends are exposed to the huge racial and social issues between them.

“Blindspotting” has its moments of comedy but focuses on serious racial issues people face every day in a realistic way. The film is eye opening, educational and entertaining.

They use the power of rhymes that are scarcely scattered within the film; this is an incredibly important tool which is not greatly highlighted until the pinnacle moment in the movie.

Not only is the word choice powerful, but the film takes complete advantage of the shots that can be captured in the city of Oakland. The cinematograph is perfectly highlighted throughout the film especially in the opening montage when the audience is exposed to two different Oaklands.

One side of Oakland is portrayed as full of colors, cultures but in a somewhat troubled area while the opposite side is portrayed as the up and coming and filled with newcomers. The audience will be hanging on to every word in suspense.

The film really leaves the audience thinking of the simple things others take for granted and what others sadly go through. An especially impactful scene is when Collin is playing with a Black young child who automatically put his hands up when they were playing cops. This was a moving moment for both the character and the audience.

The film develops both Collin and Miles’ characters well.

“Blindspotting” explores the mental effects Collin suffers after he witnessed an officer kill a black man. Collin also disapproves of most of Miles’ decisions like the purchase of a weapon when he knows Collin is trying to change.

Miles is completely lost with his best friend trying to change the lifestyle they once shared and with the city he knew his entire life is now changing too.

The pinnacle moment for Miles is when he is basically accused of culture appropriation. Throughout the entire film he is trying to fit in by acting and speaking like those around him especially like Collin, but it is completely inappropriate because Collin speaks the way he does because of his history and he acts a certain way because of his experiences and racism he is a victim of.

The reason for Collin’s probation is not featured until near the end of the film as is the big argument between the friends in which it is finally pointed out that Miles may act tough and may try to act like a Black person, but he does have to deal with their constant fears and anxieties.

The R-rated film came out in 2018, but recently it was announced the film has led to a spin off TV series in which it will continue to put Oakland at the center of it all.