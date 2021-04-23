While current student-athletes at Delta have been left with no competition for more than a year, alumni have been able to put on noteworthy performances during the pandemic.

Student-athletes committing to higher education institutions after the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons have been able to overcome the challenges of living in a pandemic and thrive in competition.

Among those alumni is former Mustangs women’s basketball player Peiton Demps, who committed to Adams State University in 2019 after leading the team in steals during both her freshman and sophomore years.

Now in her senior year, Demps was awarded honors from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) on March 15 for her performance on the court and academic achievement.

Former Delta track and field athletes Jalin Wiggins and Dion Collier have seen action as well.

Wiggins participated in the Webber University Warrior Invitational for Keiser University on Jan. 16 in Florida, where he had the second longest jump of the meet.

Collier took part in the Friends University invite in Wichita, Kan., for Langston University on Jan. 23, where he placed fifth in the 60 meter dash with 6.98 seconds. He also placed sixth in the 4×400 meter relay race.

Delta alumni have also made their presence felt on the professional level.

Former Mustangs pitcher Dean Kremer made his Major League Baseball debut with the Baltimore Orioles in September of 2020, pitching a one-hitter against the New York Yankees.

Kremer was also the first Israeli-American to play in MLB.