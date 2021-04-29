In a time when diversity in American media is being talked about more than ever, one group that has been starting to make its way into the spotlight is the Asian community.

In past years an Asian character in a Western movie was perceived very differently than in a movie that would be made in an Asian country like Korea, China or Japan. In American movies they are very often a comedic role like a Ken Jeong where the joke is on him, the Kung Fu master like Bruce Lee, or somewhere in between like Jackie Chan with not a ton of wiggle room outside those roles. But in the past few years Asian actors, directors, and writers are starting to come into the American mainstream as more well rounded and not forced into any one role.

The most recent example is the movie “Minari” headlined by Youn Yuh-jung, actor Steven Yeun and directed and written by Lee Isaac Chung —all of whom were either winners or nominees at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Oscars.

“Minari” is a 2020 American drama and semi-autobiographical take on Chung’s upbringing. The plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s.

Youn, a Korean actress, became the first Asian winner of an individual SAG Award in a motion picture category by winning the best female actor in a supporting role.

Not only did she make history during the SAG, but she also became the first South Korean actress nominated in the Oscar’s Best Supporting Actress category.

“I don’t know how to describe my feelings. I’m being recognized by Westerners,” said Youn during her acceptance speech at the SAG awards.

The leading actor Steven Yuen also made history by becoming the first Asian American actor to ever be nominated for best actor at the Oscars.

Seven other members of the film’s cast were nominated for the SAG award, Outstanding Performance By a Cast In A Motion Picture, including Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Scott Haze, and Will Patton.

“Minari” was not the only project to make waves this year.

Chloé Zhao made history by becoming the first Asian woman and woman of color to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars for her movie “Nomadland,” which is also nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

Zhao is also up for Best Film Editing which makes her the first woman to ever receive four Oscar nominations in a single year.

“I think it would mean more to other people than it would to me,” said Zhao. “I just love telling stories, I really do.”

This big 2020 is just a follow-up to the previous year as well. The film “Parasite” became the first Asian film and first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Bong Joon-ho also became the first South Korean director to be nominated and win for Best Director and along with Han Jin-won to be nominated and win any screenwriting Oscar for the movie.

While many of the actors, actresses, directors and writers may seem new here in America they have been around for years in their respective countries. Recently they have started to break through to Hollywood’s big screen and that representation is coming in strong as is shown through the many awards that they are starting to accumulate.

The days where an Asian character is stuck as the “karate guy” or the butt of a joke that comes off as racially insensitive are starting to go by the wayside. Directors like Chloé Zhao and actors like Steven Yuen are creating a new image for Asians in Hollywood that proves you don’t have to be Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan to make it.