Students around the world had a sudden change in their education in 2020. Schools were shut down, and everyone was forced to stay home – but school still had to continue online.

Giselle Cardenas, a senior at Manteca’s East Union High School, had words to share about the sudden change to distance learning.

“There were instances where school felt like an option. Everyone on the class call were not participating, and I did not feel like being there,” Cardenas said. “The assignments and homework were so overwhelming; I didn’t know what was going half of the time. Class would not be the full hour and a half either; it was always 30 minutes or less.”

Giselle struggled to focus on class because there was no one there to push her, like a teacher. Having access to the internet during class with no restrictions is very distracting.

“Being online compared to being in a class is completely different. On tests, either my friends would text me and help me, or the answers would be on quiz let. I just had no more motivation to try anymore. At one point, I had 14 missing assignments in one week,” Cardenas added, “Right before the Pandemic hit, I was studying for the PSATs and building up my list of colleges.”

The PSATs and SATs were canceled because there was no way of doing it online. College tours were canceled, orientations moved online, and students who lived on campus were sent home.

“Things are looking up for college right now. I got a few acceptance letters; I just need to decide where I want to go. With how things are with vaccination and California reopening soon, I am very eager to live on campus and maybe have a normal campus life,” Cardenas said.

Distance learning had a significant impact on students worldwide, but the world is healing and slowly going back to normal, one step at a time.