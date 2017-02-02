Other News

A Women’s History Month Gala Fundraising will be hosting an event featuring the Delta Drama production of Eurydice in San Joaquin Delta college starting on March 8.
-
Pathway to Law programs hosts informational session
The Delta College Pathway to Law Program will host an information session on Thursday, February 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in...
-
New parking permit machines available at Delta
San Joaquin Delta College has updated its parking permit machines. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, District Police sent out a school wide email...
-
Annual ‘Cash for College’ workshop to run on Feb. 9
San Joaquin Delta College will host the annual Cash for College Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the E-Services...
-
Pride Club sees resolution in space dispute
The posters, games and stuffed animals that once adorned Delta College’s Pride Center are sitting in a storage unit, with Pride Club...
News
-
Onsite Electronics recycling event on Feb. 11, 25
Every second Saturday of the month, San Joaquin Delta College’s Shima 2 parking lot, Onsite...
-
Delta to host Community Band Concert
San Joaquin Delta College will be hosting the Community Band Concert on Tuesday, March 7, in the...
-
Pathway to Law programs hosts informational session
The Delta College Pathway to Law Program will host an information session on Thursday, February...
- AAEC hosts chicken, waffle fundraiser
- New parking permit machines available at Delta
- Annual ‘Cash for College’ workshop to run on Feb. 9
Feature
-
Gospel Extravaganza coming to Delta
The Stockton Delta Dance Club, Sistahs 4 Heart Health & Yameci Dance Co. will be hosting a...
-
Delta professors remembered at Horton Gallery
A memorial exhibition remembering two former Delta College art professors, Bruce Duke and Stephen...
-
Delta Festival of Choirs
On March 14 San Joaquin Delta College arts center will be hosting a Spring Festival of Choirs. The...
- Entrepreneur program sets future for locals
- Ready to float? Moving on from Delta doesn’t have to be a grounding experience, here are some tips to help you
- Local musicians step into the spotlight
Opinion
-
Micro-Transactions: Have They Gone too Far?
Over the past few years, an increasing number of full-price video game titles have had micro transactions,...
-
Trump win reverberates
The days following the 2016 Presidential election in November were met with fear, protests and an...
-
Games to Look out for during holidays
With the holidays coming up and and most of this year’s games on the market, you may be looking...
- Trump to rescind NY Times V. Sullivan?
- Fans to be reimbursed after Kanye ends show
- Trump won: Lets give him a chance
Other News
Gospel Extravaganza coming to Delta
The Stockton Delta Dance Club, Sistahs 4 Heart Health & Yameci Dance Co. will be hosting a Gospel Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Warren Atherton Auditorium at San Joaquin Delta College. The show will be hosted by Shawn Williams and feature the talent of Alexis Spight, Dathan Thigpen, […]Read more ›
Delta professors remembered at Horton Gallery
A memorial exhibition remembering two former Delta College art professors, Bruce Duke and Stephen Gyermeck, is running through Feb. 10. Duke and Gyermeck died in October 2016. A reception was held on Jan. 28. Duke’s sculptures were influenced by the abstract expressionist movement of the 1960s. Duke’s artwork was also […]Read more ›
Onsite Electronics recycling event on Feb. 11, 25
Every second Saturday of the month, San Joaquin Delta College’s Shima 2 parking lot, Onsite Electronics Recycling will accept the following items for electronic recycling: televisions (all sizes and types), computer monitors, laptops, DVD players, computer towers, printers, VCR’s, stereos/radios, telephones, cell phones, video games, microwaves, and other electronics. Onsite […]Read more ›
Delta to host Community Band Concert
San Joaquin Delta College will be hosting the Community Band Concert on Tuesday, March 7, in the Atherton Auditorium. Prices include $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors 62 and over, and free for children 12 and under. There is a $1.00 Facility Fee on Delta College campus purchases and […]Read more ›
‘Eurydice’ performance paired with fundraiser in March
A Women’s History Month Gala Fundraising will be hosting an event featuring the Delta Drama production of Eurydice in San Joaquin Delta college starting on March 8.Read more ›
Pathway to Law programs hosts informational session
The Delta College Pathway to Law Program will host an information session on Thursday, February 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Budd 333. All students interested in career opportunities in the legal field are invited to stop by to learn about pathways to some of California’s most prestigious undergraduate institutions and law […]Read more ›
AAEC hosts chicken, waffle fundraiser
The African American Employee Council (AAEC) of San Joaquin Delta College will host a Chicken & Waffle fundraiser on Thurs, Feb. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Danner Hall. Pre-tickets are $10. The event is open to the public. The event will raise money for student scholarships, which […]Read more ›
New parking permit machines available at Delta
San Joaquin Delta College has updated its parking permit machines. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, District Police sent out a school wide email explaining the update and how the new machines operate in a step by step process. Included in the email is a video made by the Delta College RTV […]Read more ›
Annual ‘Cash for College’ workshop to run on Feb. 9
San Joaquin Delta College will host the annual Cash for College Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the E-Services Lab of the DeRicco Building Room 149. The workshop is free. All students are welcome. The event will provide assistance to students completing the 2017-2018 Free Application forFederal Student Aid […]Read more ›
Delta to host heart attack awareness event
San Joaquin Delta College will host a Heart Attack & Stroke awareness fair on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Locke Building. This is a free event. All students are invited. The fair will provide information about learning the warning signs and symptoms for heart attack and stroke. […]Read more ›
Delta College Celebrates Black History Month
San Joaquin Delta College celebrates Black History Month, February 1-24 with each week having a special showcase. All events are free and open to the public. There will be several of events going on including film screening, keynote speakers, chicken and waffle scholarship fundraiser, and theater production. Black History Month […]Read more ›
Engineering program hosts high school competition
San Joaquin Delta College will host the 30th Annual Engineering and Technology Day on Friday, Feb. 3. This event is put on by the school’s Engineering Program. This day of engineering starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. in the Holt Center and Tillie Lewis Theatre. This event […]Read more ›
Delta Festival of Choirs
On March 14 San Joaquin Delta College arts center will be hosting a Spring Festival of Choirs. The festival will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Warren Atherton Auditorium. This event will have live entertainment of fairy tale and folksongs sung by Delta’s choir. The spring festival event is sponsored under the direction […]Read more ›
Delta College ASDC Offers Food to Students in Need
Currently enrolled San Joaquin Delta College students can receive free groceries from the Associated Students of Delta College Food Pantry by completing an online application. The Food Pantry is located inside the Student Activities office in Shima 101C and is open Monday and Thursday, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for student pick-up. Proof of enrollment […]Read more ›
Caltrans Allegedly Mistreats Homeless
A line of tents runs along the slough, directly under the Interstate 5 freeway. It doesn’t always stay along Weber Avenue, though. Sometimes the individuals who sleep there are moved, forced to relocate throughout the month. These people – some with mental health issues, some veterans and others just down […]Read more ›
Entrepreneur program sets future for locals
The Downtown Stockton Alliance, in partnership with BBVA Compass Bank, has commissioned Centro Community Partners to run a nine-week Basic Entrepreneurs Workshop for the next year. “Entrepreneurship and small businesses run this country …we wanted to create an initiative to help small business, build entrepreneurship and create economic liability in […]Read more ›
Micro-Transactions: Have They Gone too Far?
Over the past few years, an increasing number of full-price video game titles have had micro transactions, real money payments for in-game items, for example in game currency or a weapon skin, in them. Although somewhat benign, they have started to have a seemingly negative effect on many of the […]Read more ›
Women identify as ‘nasty’ after Trump comment
The final 2016 presidential debate on Oct. 19 was the last opportunity for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump to reach undecided voters. The debate covered issues impacting American people including gun control, national debt, women’s health rights and immigration. When Chris Wallace, the moderator, asked the […]Read more ›
Trump win reverberates
The days following the 2016 Presidential election in November were met with fear, protests and an overwhelming feeling of distress for people living in America. Since Donald Trump’s president-elect victory many minorities, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) groups, and concerned citizens have spoken about what the future of America […]Read more ›
Games to Look out for during holidays
With the holidays coming up and and most of this year’s games on the market, you may be looking into what games to buy. here’s a quick list of some games you should check out. Kicking things off is this year’s biggest new intellectual property, “Overwatch.” A refreshing drop of […]Read more ›
Other News
-
Gospel Extravaganza coming to Delta
-
Delta professors remembered at Horton Gallery
-
Onsite Electronics recycling event on Feb. 11, 25
-
Delta to host Community Band Concert
-
‘Eurydice’ performance paired with fundraiser in March
-
Pathway to Law programs hosts informational session
-
AAEC hosts chicken, waffle fundraiser
-
New parking permit machines available at Delta