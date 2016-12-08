Other News

The Collegian asked students about their holiday traditions.
Holiday traditons
Pride Club sees resolution in space dispute
The posters, games and stuffed animals that once adorned Delta College’s Pride Center are sitting in a storage unit, with Pride Club...
North County site discussion resumes
A feasibility study of a location in Galt — the site currently referred to as the North County Center — was reviewed by the Board...
Fans to be reimbursed after Kanye ends show
Kanye in hospital after cutting performance short at Golden 1 Center Kanye West has always been known to speak his mind and his concerts...
Drama marks end of semester with ‘A Christmas Carol’
Delta Drama is welcoming the festive season with the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.” The department will offer two...
News
Caltrans Allegedly Mistreats Homeless
A line of tents runs along the slough, directly under the Interstate 5 freeway. It doesn’t always...
Women identify as ‘nasty’ after Trump comment
The final 2016 presidential debate on Oct. 19 was the last opportunity for Democratic nominee Hillary...
Colleges, cities adopt ‘sanctuary’ statuses
A safe haven is defined as a place of refuge or security, a sanctuary of sort. Sanctuary is the...
- Young voters optimistic leading to election
- Stockton solider killed in Afghanistan bombing
- ‘Making a Murderer’ Nephew fighting for release from prison
Feature
-
Entrepreneur program sets future for locals
The Downtown Stockton Alliance, in partnership with BBVA Compass Bank, has commissioned Centro Community...
Ready to float? Moving on from Delta doesn’t have to be a grounding experience, here are some tips to help you
APPLY EARLY Do not procrastinate. Start working on applications weeks in advance, that way...
Local musicians step into the spotlight
There are many aspiring musicians locally, many of which people don’t know about. There are...
- Baked to perfection: Culinary program brings sweet success to Delta
- EXAMINATION PREPARATION: Tips and tricks to getting by, getting out
- Highlighting Delta: WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT – Graphic arts department brings imagination to life
Opinion
Micro-Transactions: Have They Gone too Far?
Over the past few years, an increasing number of full-price video game titles have had micro transactions,...
Trump win reverberates
The days following the 2016 Presidential election in November were met with fear, protests and an...
Games to Look out for during holidays
With the holidays coming up and and most of this year’s games on the market, you may be looking...
- Trump to rescind NY Times V. Sullivan?
- Fans to be reimbursed after Kanye ends show
- Trump won: Lets give him a chance
Other News
